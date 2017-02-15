Dash Cam Footage Release of Plies's DUI Arrest

After Florida rap star Plies was arrested last month (Jan. 17) for suspicion of driving under the influence, TMZ has now released camera footage of the entire apprehension after police arrived.



Dressed in a Home Alone film T-shirt, the “Shawty” rapper is led to the front of the police vehicle as an officer searches his pockets.

He can be heard asking Plies if he’s carrying any sharp objects or things that could potentially harm anyone and Plies answers no, and cooperates with both of the men. After Plies lets them know he has a firearm in his car, the officer tells him that he was driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and also asks him to spit his gum out.

After the arrest, TMZ previously reported, he was booked at the Hillsborough County Jail and released on a generous bond of $500.

We’re happy to know Plies made it out of the situation OK.

See the arrest footage below.