That Was Quick: Joe Budden and Cam'Ron No Longer Have Beef

Tensions have been at an all time high in recent days, with rappers quick to jump to conclusions much like Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl. Earlier today, Cam'Ron fell victim to being a bit defensive prematurely, reacting from Joe Budden's seemingly threatening response to the heated situation between Jim Jones and Cam.

After getting wind of what Budden had to say (i.e. "I would've f**ked him up —immediately!"), Cam hit him up just as quickly to see if Budden was hiding behind his computer screen or if the two actually have a serious problem they need to address. However, Cam was the first to admit that he jumped the gun, later taking to Instagram to apologize for his initial gut reaction to Budden's "fighting words." "My apologies to joe just spoke to him.." Cam'Ron wrote, reposting a random video from Budden's Instgram. "I jumped da gun.. My bad.. Brah Much love to u and the misses." That certainly was quick. Just goes to show that sometimes rap beefs in 2017 don't make it through the afternoon. We'll take it, though. Take a look at Cam'Ron's apology message to Joe Budden and catch up on the details of the original story below.

During his podcast, Joe Budden weighed in on the fact that Cam admitted to copyrighting the name "ByrdGang" without discussing the business move with Jones first, and needless to say, Budden would have reacted to the news much differently had the incident involved him. "Dog, when he said, 'You told me you wasn't doin' nothing with ByrdGang, so I copyrighted it,' I would've f***ed him up - immediately!" Budden said, reacting during his podcast. Cam'Ron, naturally, got word of what Budden had to say about the incident, and decided to slide into the rapper's DMs this morning. With a screen shot of a news post covering Budden's recent podcast episode, Cam wrote, "U can try and f**k me up now if u want.. where u at?" Cam then elaborated further, even sticking up for Jones one more time. "Somebody wake Joey up.. Cause he ain't gonna open my Dm," Cam wrote on Instagram. "Despite what people think.. I got genuine love for capo. We know each other's families.. It would never go there. (Not on my end) but u.. U can't afford these problems.. U think ransom was at ya door.." At this time, Joe Budden has yet to publicly comment, nor from the looks of it has responded to Cam'Roms private message. Listen to what Joe Budden had to say about the recent Jim Jones/Cam'Ron drama, as well as see Cam's response, below.

Written by KC Orcutt