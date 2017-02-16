Pusha T Tried to Stop Kanye West From Meeting Donald Trump

While many weighed in on their disgust for Ye's decision to meet with the president, it was recently revealed that G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T tried to talk him out of it beforehand.

While Kanye West can delete all of his tweets supporting Donald Trump , he can't erase the fact that he did in fact vocalize his support for the president nor can he take away the controversy surrounding the fact that he did met with him in person.

In a new interview, Pusha T explains that prior to the infamous meeting, one that was met with endless backlash, he spoke with West, who clearly already had his mind made up.

"This is not the first thing me and Kanye disagreed on," Pusha T begins. "We disagree on a lot."

Pusha reflects on speaking with West before he visited Trump Tower, saying, "I was like, 'Man, there ain't nothing to go talk about.'"

"But he has a perspective — and we were definitely polar opposites — but he was like, 'Man, you gotta talk. We gotta talk. And there’s some things that I want to get across in regards to education,' and so on and so forth," Pusha T elaborated. "He’s like, 'Bro, he’s in there. We either gotta communicate or we ain’t gonna be heard.' So that was his stance on it. My stance on it was, 'Listen… I can’t do it.'"

Interesting enough, West later explained the reason behind his meeting with Trump did have good motives, even if his fans didn't necessarily buy it.

Take a look at Pusha T discussing the situation, beginning around the 5:18 mark, in the clip below.