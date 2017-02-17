Beyonce and Tina Knowles-Lawson Have a Message (Or Finger) for the Haters

Iif there’s any barrier-breaking icon that would know about that, it’s definitely the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé . And though queens never step off of their thrones to address the peasantry, that doesn’t mean they can’t address it with a photo from way up there — which is exactly what the 22-time Grammy-winning songstress did.

As the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility — but what it left out was great hate as well.

Sharing a series of post-Grammy moments to her official website, one photo captures Queen Bey, of course with her baby bump in tow, and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, posing fearlessly (and quite iconically, might we add) with their middle fingers held high for the naysayers. Bey also rocked a trendy top hat while holding her two memos for the haters up, reminiscent of the same striking scene from her “Formation” video.

Because Bey has also shied away from interviews for quite a while now, the photo’s message may stand in place of her answer for burning questions some might have about those downplaying her artistry, sharing opinions on her pregnancy and personal life or those who just simply have it out for her. With mention to the BeyHivers shock at her Lemonade project being bested by Adele’s 25, there’s also those ready to throw stones at Adele’s speech rejecting her Album of the Year accolade to give reverence to what the British singer felt belonged to Beyoncé instead. And with Mama Tina there to introduce her firstborn daughter’s stunning Grammys performance, it’s only right she accompanied Queen Bey in the message to anti-Beyoncé haters as well.

Who knew a middle finger could be so iconic?

Check out Bey and Ms. Tina’s joint unbotheredness in the photo below.