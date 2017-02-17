Birdman and Lil Wayne Will Celebrate Cash Money Anniversary, But Not How Fans Had Hoped

And while the two main faces of the organization, Birdman and Lil Wayne , are still on the outs amid their legal strife, they both will be making their way in on the festivities — albeit separately.

After two decades of booming success in artistry and a championed spot in rap’s exclusive VIP circle, Cash Money Records will be popping bottles in celebration of their 20th anniversary in New Orleans over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the two will return to their home turf, where the buds of Cash Money first began for both men. As Birdman makes a few pit stops in New Orleans's major venues, Weezy will reportedly show face at Masquerade Nightclub, but the two have no intention on rubbing elbows despite being within minutes of each other. Considering that Weezy hasn’t shared the fondest sentiments for the Baby-founded label, sources allege that it’s best the two probably don’t collaborate on stage for fans anyway, TMZ reports.

Other original key players of Wayne’s early group Hot Boyz, however, will also be dropping in — namely, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and Turk. In another twist of events, the site previously reported that a Cash Money reunion tour planned by Birdman was in the works and the Hot Boyz crew would glow on its roster. While Wayne would be included in the plans, sources allegedly shared with TMZ that Birdman wouldn’t let his absence stop the show should he reject the invite.

Let’s hope all goes well for the NOLA boys this weekend.