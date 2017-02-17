Boosie Badazz Might Be Onto Something With This 'Ghetto Grammys' Idea

Instead, he suggested via an Instagram Live session, there could be an addition to the commemoration: The Ghetto Grammys.

Unlike a few folks, Baton Rouge’s favorite raspy-toned rap star Boosie Badazz , also known as Lil Boosie , doesn’t necessarily have a bone to pick with the prestigious music industry ceremony the Grammy Awards.

“I probably won’t never win a motherf**king Grammy,” the Ghetto Stories rapper said, laughing bittersweetly. “Y’all gotta understand, I’m like a — I’m the bad boy. I’m kind of like the bad boy of the industry, so I’m not really that Grammy n***a.”

Going on to introduce the idea of a Ghetto Grammy, it’s without a doubt that he’d come out on top every time if they existed, he said.

“But if they had a Ghetto Grammy? If they had a f**king Grammy in the motherf**king hood? And everybody voted in the muthafuckin’ streets? N***a, I’d have 55 motherf**kin' Grammys n**ga! You heard me? That’s what we probably need to do, a motherf**king ghetto Grammy Awards, and see who wins that motherf**ker back to back!”

Taboo as it might sound, such a recommendation is not completely off the mark. Considering that some of the most iconic rap stars of our time like Tupac Shakur, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Biggie Smalls, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube have never touched the enshrined Gramophone trophy either, Boosie has way more than just a point here.

See his thoughts on a new wave of Grammys below.