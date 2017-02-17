Rappers Are Giving Props to Nelly for Sending Kids to College

St. Louis-raised rap mogul Nelly doesn’t need a headline, let alone a camera, for him to do a good deed. But we’re giving it to him anyway after Snoop Dogg and T.I. has voiced his support for Nelly’s funding of two youths through college every year for the past decade.

Snoop took to Instagram with a meme-like photo of Nelly with the quick fact on it, where the West Coast rap vet lauded him as an example for what more people should step up to the plate for.

“Thanks, Mo,” he wrote in the caption. “They’re not gonna praise you, but I am. We need more people like you. Love you, Lil Bro.”

Following up those same sentiments, the King of the South gave a salute to Nelly as well.

"My big bro out here leading by example," he said in his caption for the post. "Proud of you, G. Salute, [Nelly]!"

Sharing with Hello Beautiful that he took an uncommon approach to combating issues within the Black community, Nelly said that education was his choice of charity because ultimately, he feels that’s what elevation of Black citizens comes down to.

“We have to get the kids to go out of these communities,” he said in the interview. “Graduate. Get the knowledge. Come back to the community and then they can run it because they understand the people and understand the severity of the situation.”

As for his quietude in the charitable acts, Nelly also simplified it to mere principles.

“It’s not about the hoo-ha,” he continued, “it’s about the silent assassins.”

As passionate as he must be about education, his stance also fits in with his 2011 project in St. Louis, where he founded the ex’Treme Institute with Vatterott College, a music production school with a wide range of training in industry-attracting skills like music engineering, producing, and music management.

Check out what Snoop had to say about one of Nelly’s education initiatives below.