Big Sean Dismisses Rumors Claiming He Was 'Smacked' By a Fan at a Record Store Signing

Taking to Twitter, the rapper today (Feb. 18) decided to shed a light on what actually went down last night at a CD signing in Queens, NY, after hearing rumors that a fan had "smacked" him .

When it comes to Big Sean , respect and his reputation means everything.

According to Big Sean, who was in the city promoting his No. 1 album, I Decided., a fan tried to attack him during his record store appearance, resulting in the event unfortunately being shut down early.

He begins by saying that he normally would let a situation like this one pass without his commentary, but given the false allegations surrounding the incident, he has decided to come forward to address what actually happened.

"Look I never comment on this type of s**t but they can't do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no s**t like that," he begins. "Some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard."

Before being able to attack Big Sean, his body guards stepped in and according to TMZ, the assailant was arrested on location.

"The dude was released from a mental hospital last week," Big Sean explains. "Has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues. He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs."

While the event unfortunately didn't go down as smoothly as Big Sean and his team had hoped, he did apologize to fans for the meet and greet ending despite his wishes.

"I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down," Big Sean adds. "Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans."

Take a look at Big Sean telling his side of the story in full in the tweets below.