Big Sean, Migos, Ice Cube and More Rapping For a Class of Second Graders is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
There's no better way to help get kids interested in learning than by having some of their favorite rappers get involved, right?
Recently, Ellen DeGeneres decided to test out that theory, organizing a special treat for a group of second graders in North Carolina, enlisting the help of Big Sean, Migos, Ice Cube, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ty Dolla $ign.
For the project, DeGeneres worked alongside a teacher in North Carolina, Michael Bonner, who for the unique collaboration, wrote a special remix to O.T. Genasis' track "Push It," creating a version tailored to the second grade, titled, "Read It."
Much to the surprise of his students, Big Sean had a cameo in the music video the class filmed as a part of the festivities and the outcome truly is heartwarming.
"Reading helps us learn information for school / So we can answer questions and we can be cool," Big Sean raps, as part of the kid-friendly remix.
Throughout the video, Big Sean, Migos, Ice Cube, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ty Dolla $ign all participate in the fun, while also helping to advocate for education.
Take a look at the educational video's star-studded cast lending their talents to inspire some second graders in the adorable clip below.
(Photo: Ellen, NBC)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
COMMENTS