Young Thug Sings Drake's Praises, Calls Him One of the 'Realist Rappers' He Knows

The 6 God enlisted the Atlanta heavyweight to support him during his European tour, Boy Meets World , a decision that Young Thug is especially grateful for. In a new post on Instagram , the rapper also known as Jeffery decided to show some love to Drake and remind him that he always will have his back.

Young Thug and Drake are currently on tour, and judging from Thugger's recent post, things are going exceptionally well .

"Thanks for this journey my brada..." Thugger wrote, posting a candid photo of him and Drizzy from the tour. "U 1 of the realist rappers I know."

From there, he goes on to continue singing Drake's praises, while pointing out that Drizzy truly is unlike majority of rappers he's known.

"Very GgenuinNe man and brada," Thugger continues. "I love the way u treat me and respect me and my heart!!! YOU R NUN LIKE THESE OTHER RAPPERS. I mean ALL OF EM.... And for that I'm with u foreva!"

While the rapper didn't give any details, he definitely hints that working with Drake has been a much more enjoyable experience than some of the rappers he's toured with in the past.

The Boy Meets World continues through the end of next month, concluding on March 23 in Glasglow, Scotland.

Regarding this new budding bromance, we're definitely feeling the love!

Take a look at Young Thug shouting out Drake with gratitude in the heartwarming post below.