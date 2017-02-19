Taxstone Has Been Indicted On Gun Charges In Irving Plaza Shooting

Taxstone was indicted after traces of his DNA was found on a 9mm hand gun used in the shooting.

Brooklyn podcaster Taxstone has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in an Irving Plaza shooting involving Troy Ave . According to Bossip , Taxstone faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegally obtaining a firearm through interstate commerce.

Taxstone is facing multiple charges thanks to a 2008 attempted robbery conviction that makes it illegal to possess a firearm but prosecutors argued that the DNA is proof that he was in possession of the semi-automatic hang-gun leading up to the May shooting at the shooting that left one person dead, and two injured.

Authorities also claim to have surveillance video of him at Irving Plaza moments before, and after, the firefight took place in a V.I.P. section of a venue hosting a T.I. concert. Court documents accuse Taxstone of threatening a person with the sound of rapid gunfire prior to the shooting, allegedly saying, “That’s why I be telling people, you failed before you even think you won with me." He reportedly continued, “Because you thinking you walking up with six dudes is gonna do something to me.”

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years for each charge.