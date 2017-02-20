Cash Money’s NBA All-Star Weekend Reunion Was The Nostalgia Everyone Needed

But for NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities, where NOLA bursted with celebrities from every corner of Hollywood, fans were lucky enough to witness such a rare happening for the original members of the Cash Money squad.

It’s just not every day that you find Lil Wayne and the rap veterans of his industry-debuting Hot Boys crew on their New Orleans home turf together.

Hosted by the triple-time NBA champ and Cleveland Cavaliers’ basketball royalty LeBron James, the set performed by Weezy and two other members from the Hot Boys crew took place at the Beats by Dre weekend party for Cash Money fans, both old and new.

Juvenille, lauded most-highly for the 1999 smash single, “Back That Thang Up,” and Turk reunited with Tunechi as the trio ran down some of the clique’s most popular hits. Welcoming the players of the All-Star matchup to his native city, James also took to the stage to commemorate the men and remind everyone of the significance of such a historic reunion.

“I grew up on these boys right here,” he said after acknowledging Weezy, Juvenille, Cash Money’s best man producer Mannie Fresh, and Turk. “But I want to let y’all know—everything that goes on tonight, y’all better appreciate this sh**. Because it may not happen again.”

B.G., the group’s third member who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence, also received an onstage shout-out despite his absence from the reunion. 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe also made appearances beside Weezy for the evening’s medley of hip-hop greatness to punctuate one of the NBA’s most legendary events. TMZ reports that 21 Savage, Meek Mill and Future also dropped in to help the men celebrate. As reported, however, Birdman took his celebration for the label to a different neck of New Orleans’s woods.

Check out Weezy and the Hot Boy crew’s homecoming, brought to us by King James, below.