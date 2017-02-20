Future Is Living The Lavish Life In His ‘Super Trapper’ Music Video

So it’s only right that after marking his successful career run with the signature trap sound and helping to globalize an entire subgenre of hip-hop, he dub himself “Supper Trapper,” and he’s letting everyone know it in the debut of his new visual for the Future album single.

Roaming viewers through a dimly-lit mansion, impeccably furnished to hood rich caliber, Fewtch boasts his luxurious come up immediately in the first verse. Posted in various scenes around his grandiose estate, his high-class living is complete with his own shark-dwelled aquarium, women dripping in mink furs and lacy jewelry ensembles, and, of course, his own personal chamber where mounds of cash are organized.

“I came up from out the apartment where they trigger happy/ bought my b**ch a brand new Rollie and she still ain't happy,” he raps over the beat. “Got that Cartier with diamonds and I'm laughing at ya/ 911 Turbo Porsche cause I'm a super trapper.”

Emerging from his fifth studio album, “Super Trapper” joins other FutureHive favorites such as “Rent Money” and “Draco,” which have not yet received the visual treatment. The 17-track release came as a surprise to fans along with an obscure message he posted on Instagram right before dropping it. But ever since he’s explained that his social media hiatus had all to do with his focus on the important things in life, such as family and music, we’re looking forward to what the “Stick Talk” rap star’s new direction has in store for us next.

Find out what it means to be a “Super Trapper” in Fewtch’s visuals for the track below.