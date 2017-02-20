Plies Reportedly Loses Driver's License Following DUI Arrest

Despite the dash camera footage showing his compliance with the arresting officers, however, TMZ has reported that police confiscated his driver’s license for refusing a breathalyzer test that evening.

Since Plies’ arrest last month (Jan. 17), details regarding the DUI incident have been revealed, including a video of his encounter with law enforcement.

According to the site, the Florida rapper turned down requests from police for breath, urine and blood testing, a procedural evaluation used for DUI suspects.

In Florida, where the “Shawty” rapper was arrested, refusal of testing warrants automatic driver’s license suspension, TMZ reports. The incident report also alleged that he had been found driving without his shoe on. Irrespective of the court’s decision in the case, his license will unfortunately remain suspended for one year under the law.

Fans may be wondering how everything will pan out with his viral Instagram entertainment following the suspension, especially considering that his driver’s seat serves as the pulpit for most social media sermons from Pastor Plies.

At least there’s still Saturdays, right?