The Internet Is So Ready for This Chance the Rapper and Future Collaboration

Chicago’s Black Boy Joy wonder Chance the Rapper may still be banging doors shut on antsy record labels yearning for his signage, but he’s opening even more for some major collaborations in the hip-hop circle.



Pulling in his new year with a tease for his DJ Khaled collaboration, Chance has upped the ante with a preview of his forthcoming track with Atlanta’s trap music VIP, Future. In two snippets posted to his Instagram, Chance casually jams out to the sneak peek of the song where Fewtch’s voice is heard leading the track in. Laced by a gentle piano ballad, the track fuses and drops with Fewtch’s signature gritty beats and tempo, brought to us by DJ Esco. On the second snippet, Chance rocks to a few of his own bars on the single.

“I just hit the office, that’s the FAFSA/ I don’t want to hear about no masters,” he raps, “I just hit my pastor, it’s faster.”

He captioned both videos with “#MyPeak,” which could mean he’s letting us in early on a few surprises with his next musical projects, or we've just discovered the name of the unreleased single. And since he’s joined forces with Fewtch yet again, who is also turning over a new hip-hop leaf lately, fans are being brought to their 140-character knees.

See what’s got fans ready to bust down Chance’s studio doors below.