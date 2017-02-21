It's Happening: J. Cole Is Taking '4 Your Eyez Only' on the Road

After the blazoning success of his fourth studio undertaking, 4 Your Eyez Only , J. Cole is finally giving it the stage treatment in his official announcement of the “4 Your Eyez Only” tour.



Posting the flyer, complete with dates and locations, for the tour to Twitter, it appears that Cole will be kicking off the first month down South in June. He’ll then work his way West, hitting major cities such as Las Vegas and L.A., trekking to the eastside in Detroit, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., then spending the last of his tour leg in international territory. He’ll also be making a pit stop in Drake’s Toronto home turf.

Let's just skip spring this year and get right into summer 2017, shall we?

Check out Cole’s official tour announcement below.