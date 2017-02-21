Jay Z Wants to Invest In Your Startup

By now, it's clear to everyone that Jay Z 's business acumen is second only to his rap skills, and it looks like Hov is putting it to good use in an ambitious new project. According to Business Insider , Jay and his Roc Nation partner Jay Brown are looking to launch a venture capital fund.

Hov and Brown are reportedly looking for a third partner to join them in the investment scheme, and once the trio is in place they will partner with NY-based fund Sherpa Capital to start spreading the wealth — and collecting the returns.



Jay has a pretty solid track record when it comes to investing. According to the publication, the rapper-entrepreneur started investing his hard-earned cash around 2012, and already has a few winners in his portfolio: Uber, high-tech luggage company Away, private jet enterprise Jet Smarter, nail startup Julep and even Tidal, his streaming music service whose value has grown many times over since he took over, despite a rocky start.



Sounds like Hov has a lot on his plate these days, between his business interests and the twins. But what about that album, tho?