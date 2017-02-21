Kanye West Has a Different Side to the 'Calling Drake's Music Overplayed' Story

Among them was the burning speculation of his relationship with Kanye West after an alleged shot at his DJ Khaled -collaboration, “For Free,” being too radio-saturated. But let Yeezy tell it, and that’s actually not at all what was said.

In an extremely seldom occurrence, Drake sat in the interviewee’s chair on OVO Sound Radio to address a slew of controversies that had his name attached at the forefront.



In a video taken by an unidentified fan of Ye’s, the G.O.O.D. Music helmer is strolling his way into a building when the fan pries in an agreeing statement about Drake’s music.

“Kanye, I totally agree with you,” he said to Yeezy. “I think Drake’s music’s overplayed, bro.”

Judging by Yeezy’s reply, however, there really wasn’t anything to agree with.

“I never said that,” he briefly replied.

Hurling a question at Yeezy as to why so many eyebrows rose from the statement shared during his November 2016 rant at the Saint Pablo tour, Ye remained tight-lipped as he entered the building.

To be fair, Ye didn’t actually use the word “overplayed” in his address to radio’s favoritism toward Drizzy. But after asking fans during the show about hearing the song “so many times,” the impression 'Ye might have given wasn’t completely unwarranted. After praising Drake's artistry and handing a nod to Frank Ocean, he clamored a mouthful of "F**k yous" to the bigwigs behind, what he called a lying radio industry.

"Oh yeah, I'm on my Trump sh** tonight," he shouted among fans. "Radio, f**k you!"

Circling back to Drizzy, he continued sharing his love for him, but suggested that his influence on the radio simply wasn't playing fair.

"We can love each other. But the rules gotta be fair," he said. "Khaled, and Drake, and radio, and Doc, and 92.3 and everybody. Is it just me or did you hear ['For Free'] so many times ‘you say you wanna play for free.’ Aye, aye. You know what it is, though? Because aye, I love Drake. I love Khaled. But they set that song up, bro.”

Hopefully, a clear understanding of what he really meant helps to settle their differences in the future anyway.

Check out Ye's original statement from the concert and what he had to say about the Drake controversy below.