Soulja Boy and Chris Brown Are Bickering About Their Canceled Fight

According to Soulja Boy, the match was called off due to Breezy's failure to sign the proposed contract, something that Soulja, naturally, is far from pleased about. In fact, Soulja had some words for Breezy and is now taking his message to his favorite method of communication: the selfie video. Of course, it wasn't long before Brown took to Instagram to return the favor.

Over the weekend, word got out that the highly anticipated boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is unfortunately no longer happening .

While there has been a lot of back and forth regarding if the boxing match actually would go down or not the past couple of months, and the event did come close to manifesting, it currently has stopped progressing, with each musician citing a different reason.

Taking to Instagram, Soulja filmed himself recording a message to Brown, saying contract or not, he's going to "slap the s**t out of [him]" when he sees him next.

"Hey Chris, on my momma, you a b***h a** n***a, boy," Soulja began his fast-paced rant."You feel me. You a b***h on my momma when I see you I'ma slap the s**t out of you. You did all this talking, all this f**kboy s**t, for what, n***a?"

From there, he added that he "don't give a f**k if [Brown] signed the contract or not." He goes on to threaten Brown, saying the next time he sees him he's going to "slap the s**t" out of him.

He also goes into further detail regarding the contract, alleging that Brown was the one who refused to sign the deal when Soulja had signed his name on the dotted line weeks ago.

"You can't run from this s**t," he adds. "F**k Chris Brown, f**k Team Breezy."

During the back and forth, it's clear that the demeanor of each artist is drastically different at this point in the game, with Soulja being passionate and fired up regarding the situation and Breezy barely breaking a sweat.

"I [bowed] out of this Soulja Boy fight. I'ma tell you why," Breezy said in his video after promoting his music and upcoming tour. "Because it was a legit thing on a positive scale. All the wrong people got in the way. The middleman people got in the way. The homies, so to speak, got in the way because they want to get a piece of the pie. It's immature, first of all, first and foremost. Second of all, ain't no n***a ever hold me up. So however everything goes, this is how we rocking. He gon' see me, he gon' see me. I ain't out here moving crazy. Just don't believe all the bulls**t."

While each may have different perspectives and outlooks regarding the situation, one thing remains clear: the boxing match feels further and further away from ever manifesting.

Take a look at Soulja Boy and Chris Brown recording various messages to each other and their fans alike in the clips below.