That One Time Toni Braxton Sung Happy Birthday to Birdman...

So in her own on stage tributary gift to him, Braxton crooned a soulful rendition of the traditional “Happy Birthday to You” song in front of dozens of fans — with an untraditional greeting from Baby.

Cash Money’s head boss in charge, Birdman , celebrated his 48th year of life on Wednesday (Feb. 15), with festivities stretching all week long beside rumored girlfriend and R&B singing legend Toni Braxton .



Donned in a shapely black jumpsuit, Braxton sung beautiful vocals for the birthday man and fans alike at the House of Blues on Birdman’s New Orleans home grounds.

As she welcomed him onto the stage upon finishing the song, the “Respek” rapper walked over to Braxton for a hug as he blew a puff of smoke from his lips. Though he didn’t have much to say immediately afterward, he seemed calmly content as he held onto his cup and continued smoking while fans shouted birthday wishes to him. That didn’t stop Braxton from planting a kiss on his cheek anyway as the crowd cheered for the subtle PDA.

Looks like Toni’s still got it!

See the “I Heart You” singer’s vocal present to Birdman below.