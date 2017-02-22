Jay Z Officially Becomes the First Rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame

So after boosting his Tidal streaming-service’s business affiliations and launching his own venture capital fund this year, you’ll definitely find Jay suited and booted in prestige for the rest of 2017 since he’s just become the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame .

All potential inductees must have written hits for at least two decades for consideration, a feat he’s surpassed since his debut opus, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

Announced via CBS, disco-funk and soul guitarist Nile Rodgers revealed the inductees on Wednesday (Feb. 22), where Jay’s name was the token hip-hop standout on the list. Happily cheering him on, Rodgers lauded the 21-time Grammy champion for his remarkable accomplishment, adding that rap was not “traditionally considered” in previous nominations and punctuates his success to break through yet another glass ceiling for hip-hop.

“It’s massive,” Rodgers said when asked about his opinion of Jay’s impact. “He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun. He’s changed the way that we cry.”

At this rate, Jay might need to buy more storage to fit all of these Ws in.

Congratulations, Hov! See what the CBS This Morning team had to say about his latest win below.