Rihanna Surpasses Michael Jackson With This Impressive Milestone

The singer rang in her 29th birthday earlier this week (Feb. 20) and today has yet another impressive milestone to celebrate, this time regarding her ever-expanding music catalog.

Rihanna is not only still killing the game, but she's been comfortably sitting atop the throne quite comfortably for quite awhile now and has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

As reported, RiRi's single "Love on the Brain" has reached new heights this week, officially making its way into the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

What does this mean for the beloved Barbadian singer? She's finally surpassed none other than Michael Jackson regarding who has scored the most top 10 singles on the chart.

Rihanna and Jackson originally were tied at 29 singles each, but RiRi's latest place puts her in the lead just above the late legend. She is now only one of three artists in history to have earned at least 30 top 10 hits in their careers, behind the Beatles (with 34) and reigning champion Madonna (with 38).

With this latest achievement, it's safe to say that Rihanna has more than solidified her legacy in music history. Congrats, Rih!