Sean Kingston Was Reportedly Jumped by Migos

But what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, and that is allegedly holding true for the trio of the Migos and Jamaican singer-songwriter Sean Kingston .

In the glimmering city of Las Vegas, the possibilities for what can happen are extraordinarily endless.

According to TMZ, a nasty, physical altercation broke out between Kingston and the Culture rappers, leaving the Jamaican artist painfully battered and bruised.

Law enforcement told the site that the brawl happened at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday (Feb. 21). Initiated by an argument regarding Soulja Boy, who previously had it out with the group’s fore-running member Quavo, the trio allegedly stomped out Kingston with kicks to the head as well, TMZ reports. In a nearly fateful twist, a member from Kingston’s entourage drew a gun and fired off a single shot. Fortunately, no one was struck and the shooter was taken into custody by officers who responded to the uproar.

TMZ adds that while the “Beautiful Girls” singer and Migos had all fled the scene before Las Vegas police arrived, Kingston was approached during a traffic stop. He was reportedly "semi-cooperative," but was tight-lipped on much of anything else involving the incident.

Law enforcement is also allegedly interested in speaking with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset as well.