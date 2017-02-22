Suspect Who Killed T-Pain's Niece Reportedly Committed Suicide

Back in August 2016, T-Pain received the heartbreaking news that his niece was fatally stabbed while working at a Walgreens in Tallahassee, Florida.
The recording artist took to social media to ask for the public to come forward with any information regarding the tragic murder of his 23 year-old-niece, Javona Glover, as the investigation's early stages were initially met with a struggle to identify a subject. Now, months later, it has been reported that the man suspected to have brutally attacked T-Pain's niece has now been found dead in a wooded area near the original scene of the crime.
According to TMZ, Tavon Jackson is the 25-year-old suspected of killing Glover this past August and his body was reportedly discovered during a search of the woods for an unrelated case.
As reported, the apparent cause of death, although still in the preliminary investigative stages, points to suicide.
Jackson also was reportedly the ex-boyfriend of T-Pain's slain niece.
Hopefully this information will help bring closure to those affected by the tragedy in any capacity. Our thoughts and condolences go out to T-Pain and those close to the situation during this difficult time.
(Photo from left: Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Javona Glover via Facebook)
COMMENTS