Suspect Who Killed T-Pain's Niece Reportedly Committed Suicide

Back in August 2016, T-Pain received the heartbreaking news that his niece was fatally stabbed while working at a Walgreens in Tallahassee, Florida.



The recording artist took to social media to ask for the public to come forward with any information regarding the tragic murder of his 23 year-old-niece, Javona Glover, as the investigation's early stages were initially met with a struggle to identify a subject. Now, months later, it has been reported that the man suspected to have brutally attacked T-Pain's niece has now been found dead in a wooded area near the original scene of the crime.