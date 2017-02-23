Video Released of Bankroll Fresh's Murder

According to WSB-TV, police said that the incident may have actually been a case of self-defense, but the investigation to uncover the motives of all involved is still underway. Officials also reported that up to a half-dozen guns were involved in the shootout, with footage showing Bankroll holding an assault rifle that police suspect had been fired first.

The full video, however, will not be released due to its graphic nature, police have decided. As prosecutors identify individuals for charges and prosecution, the case remains open and persons of interest are being pursued, WSB-TV reports.

Bankroll, 28, was fatally shot outside of Street Execs Studio in Atlanta early 2016. Atlanta rapper and longtime friend of Bankroll’s, No Plug, had previously spoken out about the incident during an interview with VladTV. In his side of the story, he recounted that a physical fight had broken out between him and Bankroll, ultimately leading to the shootout in which No Plug said shots were fired in self-defense.

Indictments or wanted person statuses have not been sought for No Plug nor any other individuals currently.

See the video released from Atlanta PD below.