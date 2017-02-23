Damn: Beyoncé Pulls Out of Coachella

Just over three weeks ago Beyoncé broke the internet in the best way imaginable, announcing that she is pregnant and that she and husband Jay Z will be welcoming twins.



However, once the news broke and the BeyHive scrambled to do the math, figuring out exactly how far along she is in relation to her forthcoming Coachella performance, many became worried that she'd have to pull out of the headlining gig due to being in her third trimester. Although Queen Bey's reps had reassured fans that the show would go on as planned, the final call has been made: unfortunately Beyoncé will not be performing at this year's festival.