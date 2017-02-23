Damn: Beyoncé Pulls Out of Coachella

Just over three weeks ago Beyoncé broke the internet in the best way imaginable, announcing that she is pregnant and that she and husband Jay Z will be welcoming twins.
However, once the news broke and the BeyHive scrambled to do the math, figuring out exactly how far along she is in relation to her forthcoming Coachella performance, many became worried that she'd have to pull out of the headlining gig due to being in her third trimester. Although Queen Bey's reps had reassured fans that the show would go on as planned, the final call has been made: unfortunately Beyoncé will not be performing at this year's festival.
Before taking to Twitter to react to the unfortunate news in a blind outrage, take a deep breath, hold it for a moment and exhale. It's going to be OK, we promise. Beyoncé will still have her moment to claim center stage at the festival, just not this year.
As reported, Beyoncé will headline the 2018 edition of Coachella as a makeup to fans and festival organizers alike.
In a statement to the AP, Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella organizer Goldenvoice shared the news that the singer has been ordered to stay home "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months."
We trust that Beyoncé's 2018 performance will prove that good things come to those who wait.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
