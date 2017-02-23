Diddy Clarifies Rumors About His Hip-Hop Billionaire Status

But after a statement made during one of his motivation-inspiring videos was taken more literally than he expected, Sean Combs is now here to iron out the confusion.

Bad Boy Records’ hip-hop and business magnate Diddy is best known in the social media world for his impactful delivery of motivational posts and positive guidance for entrepreneurs both young and old.

In the new video posted to his Instagram, Diddy retracts his statement “they didn’t want [him] to become a waiter, so [he] came a billionaire” from the fittingly titled “For Motivational Use Only” clip. He further elaborates that he was making the current video clarifying the statement because of a few publications naming him the premier billionaire of hip-hop.

“A lot of blogs had took that as I became hip-hop’s first billionaire,” he explained. “That is not the case. The race is still on. There is no winner declared, so it’s up for grabs. Any of y’all hustlers out there — come and get it. It’s up for grabs.”

In the motivational clip Diddy’s referring to, he can be seen dining on a healthy, delectable lunch right before heading into his pristinely decorated office. Walking around the spacious room, he jokingly boasts his rags to riches journey, describing how he was once just a young boy from Harlem who couldn’t even get a job as a waiter — and is now at billionaire status.

Though the purpose of the statement was actually meant to be a catalyst of inspiration for viewers, he explained, he wanted to make sure people weren’t counting his chickens before they hatched. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper then went on to salute his fellow hip-hop tycoons who are also on their way to billionaire status, Jay Z and Dr. Dre.

“It really ain’t about the money at the end of the day,” he reminded everyone. “It’s about the impact that you have on the world, so I just wanted to clear that up.”

See Diddy’s retraction and the original “For Motivational Use Only” video below.