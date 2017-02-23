Here's Why Game Thinks No One Likes Sean Kingston...

While the situation has since evolved from the Jamaican singer denying that the fight happened to his opening up that nine people unexpectedly jumped him, the West Coast rapper got a laugh in while hiking in California over Kingston's seemingly routine bad luck.

With Sean Kingston making headlines all week following a reported public altercation with the members of Migos , countless fans are weighing in, including Game .

During a hike in Los Angeles, a reporter from TMZ caught up with Game to ask him for his deep thoughts on the situation, clearly catching the rapper in warm spirits as he entertained the questioning about Kingston with a huge grin on his face.

"He's got a black cloud over his head, you know what I'm saying," Game said when asked why he thinks people don't like Kingston. "I don't know man, something is wrong man."

"I don't really got no beef with Sean Kingston," he says. "I don't got no beef with nobody right now, you know why? Because my probation officer watching this and I changed my life! You know what I'm saying! I'm Black Jesus!"

Considering Sean Kingston's past history beefing with other artists, including Game himself, it's safe to say that the singer could use some better luck and would arguably benefit from staying out of trouble.

Watch Game talk shop about Sean Kingston in the video clip below.