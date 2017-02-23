Jay Z Thinks These Rappers Deserve to Be in the Songwriting Hall of Fame Next

As reported , the music mogul has officially become the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, a major victory he has since dedicated to the culture .

Jay Z is casually making music history, despite his many business endeavors, such as his newly announced venture capital firm , taking priority over his studio time.

In the spirit of Hov's history-making achievement, the Tidal boss has officially curated a playlist of who he thinks deserves to join him in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

The playlist, aptly titled Songwriting Hall of Fame, is full of artists he's co-signing, including the likes of Nas, OutKast, Kanye West, Biggie, Tupac, Public Enemy, N.W.A, Lauryn Hill and more. Also keep in mind that in order to be eligible as a candidate for the hall of fame, artists must have written hits for at least two decades, a milestone Jay Z only recently met, with his debut record Reasonable Doubt turning 20 in 2016.

To further live up to his subtle-but-legendary reputation, he consciously left his own music off of the playlist, showing he (and hip hop culture alike) is more than ready for other emcees to be given the prestigious spotlight finally being shone on him.

Take a listen to Jay Z's picks for who's got next in the playlist below.