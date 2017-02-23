Sean Kingston Speaks Up About Migos Altercation, Says 9 People Jumped Him

However, as the story develops, Kingston has decided to speak up further, this time offering specific details regarding the situation and how the chaos unfolded in Las Vegas.

Yesterday (Feb. 22), Sean Kingston came forward to deny that a fight between him and the three members of Migos went down, using his bruise-free face as supporting evidence that he escaped from the altercation unscathed.

During an in-depth interview with 8 News Now, the Jamaican singer-songwriter completely spilled the tea, claiming that no less than nine different people jumped him.

"We went out there thinking we were going to have a conversation," Kingston shares. "They FaceTimed me, ‘Yo, come outside let’s talk like men. I miss you. Let’s chalk it up.'"

However, that clearly isn't what happened, with the singer referring to the situation as "no beat down," but also saying that it was a "jump, but it wasn't a jump," considering how the incident didn't escalate into something more serious.

"As soon as I went outside it was no talking," he recalls. "They just started jumping on me and throwing punches. I didn’t have a chance to put my set up. I didn’t have a chance to do nothing."

At this time, even the singer is confused why he was targeted, assuming that it could have something to do with his affiliation with Soulja Boy (because, of course).

"I’m hearing different stories," Kingston concludes. "I’m hearing it has something to do with Soulja Boy. He was at my house. I said something in a video they didn’t like."

Migos member Quavo and Soulja Boy previously have had beef of the intense life-threatening variety, so that assumption may not be too far off.

Kingston's friend Moses "Bo-Jack" Johnson was on the scene as well, and has since been taken into police custody for reportedly firing one lone shot into the air in order to stop the assault. Bo-Jack is currently facing a series of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Take a look at Sean Kingston reflecting on the incident with the local news in Las Vegas here.