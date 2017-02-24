Did Nicki Minaj Just Ruthlessly Clap Back at Remy Ma?

Naturally, Minaj decided to use her guest appearance on the new Guwop track, interestingly titled "Make Love," to air out some grievances and reclaim her rightful position atop the throne, with many thinking that the rapper is using this moment in the spotlight to fire some shots back at Remy Ma .

Last year, Remy Ma made the first move with her "Wait a Minute (Remix)," with fans quick to assume the fiery bars were directed at Minaj despite the femcee calling out no names.



However, in interviews, Minaj asserted that she didn't have a problem with the "All the Way Up" rapper, remaining unbothered about the whole situation as many fans put the two female emcees up against each other solely because they both are female emcees. Remy even publicly issued a congratulatory tweet for the Pinkprint rapper's win at the 2016 BET Awards to show that it was all love. Following that supportive move, many thought any possible beef had been officially deaded.

Now, of course, enter "Make Love."

After Gucci opens the track, he clears plenty of room for Minaj to do her thing, spitting lines that eventually appear to address Remy's "queen of rap" claims.

"B***h I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia," Minaj spits. "I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia / Everybody know you jealous, b***h, it’s so clear / Tell them bum a** b*****s to play their role."

She then turns it into a numbers game, hinting at the fact that she has three multi-platinum albums and Remy Ma is just now getting her bars back up.

"You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques," she offers.

Naturally, this was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy over the rekindled beef, with a large majority interpreting Minaj's bars as a response to Remy.

Take a listen to Nicki Minaj's latest guest feature and see how Twitter is weighing in on the now-dubbed diss track below.