Somehow, Frank Ocean Got Jay Z to Appear on His Beats 1 Show

But now that Jay has dropped by with Frank Ocean for a sit down on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio show, there should be no question that business will always supersede bad blood when it comes to Mr. Carter.

New York’s illustrious hip-hop mogul and household name Jay Z has always been about keeping it all in the business family, namely Roc Nation and Tidal.

As if Frankie didn’t surprise us enough with the new “blonded RADIO” show, considering his frequent disappearing acts from fans, welcoming Jay as the first guest was the most exhilarating of them to say the least.

After a mashup of songs ranging in every genre imaginable on the Blonde singer’s new radio show, the Roc Nation herald gave insight to his thoughts on streaming service emergence and hip-hop’s evolutionary effect on society.

According to Fader, Jay said that in today’s age of technology, music streaming is the most efficient way to give listeners what they need. Of hip-hop’s impact, Jay has also seen how it’s shifted from back in his day.

“Back in the day it used to be specific hip-hop clubs, now every club is a hip-hop club,” he said.

You can tune in to “blonded RADIO” here.