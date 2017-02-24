Here's the Singer Gucci Mane Wants to Perform at His Wedding

Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane’s reunion gave fans exactly what they were crossing their fingers for with the midnight release of “Make Love,” their first collaborative track in years.

Also the first release of his upcoming Droptop Wop album, the single allows both rappers to pump industry status braggadocio into each bar. For the first verse, Gucci reminds everyone who the king of this trap music thing is and that he’ll be settling for nothing less than the best of the best for his October wedding: Queen Bey.

“I'm tryna book Beyoncé for my wedding day / I'm the type of n***a, spend a million on a wedding cake,” he raps over the menacing beat.

Nicki, whose lengthy verse lyrically dusts off her rap throne and hands memos to the haters, also unloaded merciless bars for the single.

“You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap, you gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques,” she raps. “S, plural like the S on my chest / Now sit your dumb a** down, you got a F on your test.”

Now that Guwop’s 2017 in music is glittering with a forthcoming tour, album and wedding, such an extravagant wedding request might not be too far-fetched after all.

A Bey and Gucci “Lemonade” remix, perhaps?

Listen to the first installment of Mr. Zone 6 and Nicki joining forces on “Make Love” below.