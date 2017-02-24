#YESTOBLACK

The Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze Beat Battle Is Happening Now

Which one will dominate?

Yesterday, Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze announced a beat battle to settle once and for all which one is better behind the boards. Now, said battle is underway on Instagram.

The epic battle is being live-streamed right now. Check it out below:

Twitter is on fire over the face-off:

Who will reign supreme? You be the judge.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

