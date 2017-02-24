The Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze Beat Battle Is Happening Now

Yesterday, Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze announced a beat battle to settle once and for all which one is better behind the boards. Now, said battle is underway on Instagram.
The epic battle is being live-streamed right now. Check it out below:
Twitter is on fire over the face-off:
Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze are going in rite now wit the beats wow— AirPrimo (@LivinLifeSteve) February 25, 2017
With Swizz Beatz vs Just Blaze battle is what I needed.— Charlie No-Good (@CharlieAdrien) February 25, 2017
watchin this Just Blaze vs Swizz Beatz battle live and BOIIIIIIIIIIIII— Kazzy Chase (@KazzyChase) February 25, 2017
the live swizz beatz and just blaze ig vid is DOPE— hay-lee (@choi_sun_hee) February 25, 2017
Who will reign supreme? You be the judge.
