T.I. Stands Firm in His Disdain for 'Dictator Trump'

Throughout the course of the past year specifically, Tip has been extremely vocal about where he stands in regard to our nation's current political climate and now that we've gotten through the first month of Trump's presidency, the rapper is continuing to use his platform to passionately voice his opinions, make some jokes for added effect and advocate for what he believes in, even going as far as to recently pen an open letter to the president.

From the moment Donald Trump announced that he would be running for president, T.I . immediately was repulsed at the idea and didn't shy away from filtering his opinion whatsoever.

During an exclusive conversation with BET, T.I. reacted to Trump's recent "Muslim ban," discussing how he feels the executive order goes completely against what our nation stands for.

"I mean I think it's unconstitutional," T.I. said during the interview. "I think it goes against everything that America is supposed to represent, you know. That's it, you know what I'm saying. It's more of a dictatorship than a presidential move."

He also offered the fact that he feels Trump's recent actions double as evidence, creating a strong argument to prove that Trump's presidency falls closer in line with a dictatorship, as opposed to the type of government practice our country has exercised since it was founded in 1776.

"I think any president that signs over 30 executive orders and fires anyone who disagrees with whatever he says, that's a dictator," he adds.

Hear T.I. waxing political in the clip above.