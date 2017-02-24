The Internet Is Not Here for Future's Comments on Fatherhood

During his second formal sit-down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the rapper and esteemed radio host continued the conversation they began prior to Future releasing his first album this month. During the follow-up interview, the Atlanta rapper touched on everything from his decision to drop two projects in succession to the deeply personal inspiration behind HNDRXX and what it's like to be a father when you're also an artist of his stature.

Although Future currently is on top of the world, celebrating back-to-back album releases , his recent commentary regarding parenthood may have gotten him into a bit trouble with his fans.

"I believe HNDRXX is more personal," he shares during the on-air conversation. "This is the Honest album I was supposed to have been honest about. When it was time to have the Honest album [in 2014], I was like, ‘OK.’ I was just using it as a title instead of being able to actually be honest in the music. This is it. This is HNDRXX. This is me opening up and letting it all out so I can move past it and certain things, I won’t have to speak on it again."

The in-depth conversation then shifts gears into discussing his creative process, touching on how he's "obsessed with making music" and "addicted to the studio," two things that enabled him to pull off the feat of releasing two albums this month. Not only that, but he also talks about how his work ethic affects him being a father, with music often calling him away from his kids, Prince, Londyn and Future Zahir.

"You gotta sacrifice so much, even the times with your kids," he tells the radio host. "You have to just do music and you’re becoming this entertainer and so many people require so much of your time for different things, different obligations you have to make money or just different obligations you have as a person in whatever the situation may be. You gotta leave town and miss out on certain things that you feel like you should be there. Like, your dad should be a part of this moment."

From there, he discusses, honestly, that at this point in time, being a provider and working as a musician is coming first over his children, getting him in all sorts of hot water with his loyal fanbase as a result.

"I gotta be like, ‘Damn, man, your daddy really a superstar and entertainer.’ My kids gotta understand, they gotta make a sacrifice, having a superstar dad," he continues. "My career choice is my career choice. Just stepping out of that zone, to be able to be a provider. I understand my position as a provider and my role as a dad also…Just being able to be comfortable with it. Everybody wanna be a super dad and the best dad ever but sometimes, I’m just realizing that I’m not perfect."

Naturally, many of his fans who caught wind of the controversial commentary aren't holding back, absolutely roasting the rapper for his perspective on fatherhood, with a majority of folks saying that there is no excuse not to be there for your children.

Check out Future's full interview with Zane Lowe and see what fans have to say about his admittedly imperfect parenting style in the posts below.