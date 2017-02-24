The Internet Is Not Here for Future's Comments on Fatherhood

Although Future currently is on top of the world, celebrating back-to-back album releases, his recent commentary regarding parenthood may have gotten him into a bit trouble with his fans.
During his second formal sit-down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the rapper and esteemed radio host continued the conversation they began prior to Future releasing his first album this month. During the follow-up interview, the Atlanta rapper touched on everything from his decision to drop two projects in succession to the deeply personal inspiration behind HNDRXX and what it's like to be a father when you're also an artist of his stature.
"I believe HNDRXX is more personal," he shares during the on-air conversation. "This is the Honest album I was supposed to have been honest about. When it was time to have the Honest album [in 2014], I was like, ‘OK.’ I was just using it as a title instead of being able to actually be honest in the music. This is it. This is HNDRXX. This is me opening up and letting it all out so I can move past it and certain things, I won’t have to speak on it again."
The in-depth conversation then shifts gears into discussing his creative process, touching on how he's "obsessed with making music" and "addicted to the studio," two things that enabled him to pull off the feat of releasing two albums this month. Not only that, but he also talks about how his work ethic affects him being a father, with music often calling him away from his kids, Prince, Londyn and Future Zahir.
"You gotta sacrifice so much, even the times with your kids," he tells the radio host. "You have to just do music and you’re becoming this entertainer and so many people require so much of your time for different things, different obligations you have to make money or just different obligations you have as a person in whatever the situation may be. You gotta leave town and miss out on certain things that you feel like you should be there. Like, your dad should be a part of this moment."
From there, he discusses, honestly, that at this point in time, being a provider and working as a musician is coming first over his children, getting him in all sorts of hot water with his loyal fanbase as a result.
"I gotta be like, ‘Damn, man, your daddy really a superstar and entertainer.’ My kids gotta understand, they gotta make a sacrifice, having a superstar dad," he continues. "My career choice is my career choice. Just stepping out of that zone, to be able to be a provider. I understand my position as a provider and my role as a dad also…Just being able to be comfortable with it. Everybody wanna be a super dad and the best dad ever but sometimes, I’m just realizing that I’m not perfect."
Naturally, many of his fans who caught wind of the controversial commentary aren't holding back, absolutely roasting the rapper for his perspective on fatherhood, with a majority of folks saying that there is no excuse not to be there for your children.
Check out Future's full interview with Zane Lowe and see what fans have to say about his admittedly imperfect parenting style in the posts below.
this future album even colder when u think of all the family phone calls he hit that red button on in order to concentrate in the studio— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 24, 2017
*drowns out that parenting quote from Future with the flute from "Mask Off"*— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 23, 2017
me at future parent teacher conferences— SPANISH BARTY💃🏻 (@abarty_intheusa) February 23, 2017
teacher: so im a little concerned ur son said u play "shots" by LMFAO when he has cough syrup
me: ya
Future talks about his kids like theyre in a freelance internship— Sports (@HeadphoneJones_) February 23, 2017
Kid #6: Dad can you come to my school rehearsal?— Ramaj 📠🅱️ (@Jay_71Eight) February 23, 2017
Future: son, I'm in Copenhagen right now in the Chanel store being a superstar.
Kid #6: pic.twitter.com/tXeJX26U1U
You ever drink lean and try to raise your arms? Then don't blame future for not raising his 31 kids 🙄🙄🙄— yc (@yc) February 23, 2017
"No you can't go to your room, this is family time and we're gonna listen to the new Future like a family." pic.twitter.com/Q1Vjw4H4P8— yc (@yc) February 6, 2016
I'll go play catch with Future's kids for him, I owe him that much— yc (@yc) February 24, 2017
Future's Kids: Just hang out with us, take some time off, you don't mi--— Nah, You Good. (@uglynewyork) February 23, 2017
Future: Anyway... pic.twitter.com/7cbkn4UjKb
Future wasn't lying when he said he would choose the dirty over you. Kids included. He ain't scared to lose you.— Queen of Wands (@TheHelenOfTrill) February 23, 2017
Future fathered all these niggas in the game today he don't need to raise no more kids bro— B.I.G.K.E.V. (@indiKEV) February 23, 2017
@RapUp Malia & Sasha had an ACTUAL superstar dad and he always made his daughters a priority - even as president.— Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) February 23, 2017
Fuck this dude.
@RapUp maybe that's why Russell Wilson is lil Future's real daddy?... pic.twitter.com/wECGqwRGdG— J.C. (@joshcurran_) February 23, 2017
kids: "we love and miss you dad"— Sports (@HeadphoneJones_) February 23, 2017
future: "you chose to be born"
Kids: Dad can we go to the arcade together?— 99 & The 2000|BHM17 (@doylenoir) February 23, 2017
Future: Why are you talki- *redirects attention to manager* Why are they talking to me?
Boy just say you a shitty ass parent. Blue Ivy see both her parents and future will never be as big as them. https://t.co/XZYqeZzogj— iHeartNuggets (@nxfertiti_) February 23, 2017
Future told his kids "you knew what this was"— Beer Bryant (@DontrellChillis) February 23, 2017
