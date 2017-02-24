Wiz Khalifa's Sister, Dorien 'Lala' Thomaz, Dies at 32

According to reports , the rapper's mother, Peachie , revealed that her transgender child, Dorien "Lala" Thomaz , " passed away peacefully" earlier this week with her mother by her side.

Wiz Khalifa has recently received the worst news imaginable, learning that his older sibling has died at the age of 32.

Wiz Khalifa took to social media to thank fans for their prayers and break his silence regarding his and his family's tragic loss earlier this afternoon.

"The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I've had to deal with," he writes. "But with your prayers and well wishes, my family will get through this."

While details regarding the cause of death currently remain unknown, Khalifa's mother assured that her daughter passed away peacefully on February 20.

She also captioned an image of the obituary with a beautiful quote from Steel Magnolias, adding, "I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love."

Our condolences and prayers go out to Wiz Khalifa and his family during this difficult time.