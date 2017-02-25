See John Legend's Hilarious Reaction to Being Hacked on Twitter

John Legend is the latest celebrity victim of a Twitter hacker. While many would have probably been a bit on edge, the singer took it all in stride.
After noticing a few tweets that he didn't pen went live, the "Glory" singer seemed to get things under control before letting everyone know that he had been hacked.
His hacker went in, making some random, yet hilarious comments disguised as the R&B crooner. Take a look, below:
The singer had a good laugh about it and even added a bit of an explanation as to why that couldn't have been him.
His wife, Chrissy Teigen, also shared something she received on Twitter showing another one of the hacker's tricks:
Like a good sport, John addressed that as well.
Gotta love these two.
(Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for WGN America)
