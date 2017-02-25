While Battling Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz Played an Unreleased Track With Jay Z, Nas, Jadakiss and DMX

The event, appropriately named the Battle of the Beats, featured each super-producer going back and forth on the boards and playing by the rules they chose in advance for this round, with each showing off what they have in their crates as well as their on-the-spot beat-making skills.

Last night was one for the history books, with Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz each participating in a friendly little beat battle (Feb. 24).

For this particular face-off, the heavyweight producers were able to use a kick, a snare and a hi-hat, and in the end, Swizz Beatz was declared victorious after over two hours of the competative festivities.

While the event, which was hosted by Hot 97's Ebro Darden, definitely got people talking, all ears perked up when Swizz unveiled a never-before-heard track featuring some serious, serious players.

The previously unreleased track in question features none other than Jay Z, Nas, Jadakiss and DMX, further proving that Swizz Beatz truly has been holding onto an inevitable classic for who knows how long. Plus, of course, we have Busta Rhymes' candid reaction to second that notion.

At this time, it's unclear what project the song was recorded for, but considering Swizz Beatz has been rumored to have a long overdue solo record on the way, it very well could belong to him.

Listen to the previously unreleased track below, beginning around the 1:46:00 mark.