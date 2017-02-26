21 Savage Reportedly Took Home a Hefty Paycheck Performing at a Bar Mitzvah This Weekend

As reported , the Atlanta rapper put on a performance this weekend that was truly unlike any other he had done before, after being recruited to perform at a joint bar and bat mitzvah (also known as a b'nei mitzvah).

Just days after making the claim that he's the "richest new rapper of the year," 21 Savage put his money where his mouth was, reportedly earning a whopping $1 million this weekend alone.

While rappers being booked to perform at the traditional Jewish coming-of-age celebration isn't necessarily a new trend, with Nicki Minaj, Drake and Fetty Wap all having done the honors at one point or another during their careers, this time around it was 21 Savage's turn.

According to TMZ, the "No Heart" rapper and his crew were flown in on a private jet, with the performance and celebration taking place at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. It even was billed as a surprise for the guests of honor, Jake and Sydney Steinger, with the rapper even letting Jake rock his "Savage" chain on stage.

Additionally, the rapper adapted his set for the youth, even censoring his explicit lyrics, likely to keep the parents of the 13-year-olds in attendance happy.

"It’s a lot of cuss words," he said at one point during his set. "We had to cut ’em out for y’all. We finna get turnt though."

However, from the looks of it, the party definitely got lit, making for a truly memorable celebration for the Steinger family, 21 Savage and his bank account alike.

Take a look at some video footage of 21 Savage performing at the b'nei mitsvah courtesy of TMZ here.