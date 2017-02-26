Chance the Rapper Buys Out Movie Theatre to Offer Free 'Get Out' Screening

Well, such was the case with Chance the Rapper earlier today, except he was able to act on that desire, reportedly buying out one theatre's remaining screenings of the new film, Get Out , in order to allow his fans to check out the movie for free.

Ever go to the movie theatre and enjoy the film so much you wish everyone could see it?

As reported, Chance enjoyed the new movie from Jordan Peele (of Key and Peele) so much so that hours after tweeting about the film in all capital letters, he informed his fans that he bought "all the tickets" to the remaining showings at the Chatham Theatre in Chicago. According to Pitchfork, that included the 5:30pm, 8pm and 10:30pm screenings.

"DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!!" he enthusiastically told his followers. "BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY!"

Following praising the film, later in the afternoon, the rapper casually alerted fans of his good deed, also via Twitter.

"I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th," Chance tweeted. "Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie."

Roughly an hour later, Chance returned to Twitter once again to share with fans that he himself might have to see the film for a second time.

"It's already bussin," he adds. "I just left and might have to come back for a later showing!!"

Seriously so cool. Take a look at Chance the Rapper's praise for the film and announcement to fans in the posts below, as well as check out the trailer for Get Out, which is now playing in theatres across the U.S.