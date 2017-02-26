The BMW Tupac Was Riding In When He Was Shot Is Now Available for Sale

While fans are gearing up to check out the forthcoming biopic about the life and times of legendary emcee Tupac Shakur, others may be looking to own an admittedly morbid piece of the rapper's history.
As reported, the BMW that Tupac was riding in when he was fatally shot is now officially up for sale and is currently listed at a steep $1.5 million.
Back in 1996, Suge Knight was behind the wheel of the black BMW with the iconic rapper alongside him riding shotgun when the car was ambushed with bullets in Las Vegas, leaving Tupac dead.
As reported, the car has had several owners since Tupac's untimely death, even racking up more than 90K miles over the years. Following the tragedy, the car was impounded by the Vegas police department and later auctioned off. After changing owners several times, the car has now been put up for sale by an auction house but will be sold at a firm rate of $1.5M as opposed to being auctioned off.
Additionally, the car has been fully restored following the infamous shooting, but as reported, the indentations from bullet holes are visible inside of the door panels.
Check out more photos of the whip available for sale via TMZ.
(Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage)
