21 Savage Earned an Insane Amount of Money for a Bar-Bat Mitzvah Performance

But with the cash flow of wealthy attorney Michael and Janet Steinger, that’s only beside the point after the pair booked the Savage Mode rap star for their 13-year-old twins joint bar-bat mitzvah.

We wouldn’t necessarily agree that 21 Savage’s gritty bars and Atlanta trap sound is most suitable for 13-year-olds, let alone a party full of blooming teenagers.

Jake and Sydney Steinger, the hosts of honor, were utterly surprised with the Atlanta rapper’s performance for their tween friends on Saturday (Feb. 25) in Palm Beach, Florida.

Thankfully, 21 kept the lyrics PG-13 during the performance, and even passed his glitzy chain with his rap moniker to 13-year-old Jake to rock on stage. Such a gesture might have been of the least 21 would do since TMZ reports that the Steingers shelled out a whopping $1 million for the party. And as you might guess, the “X” rap star is taking home the prettiest penny of the extravagant amount.

We can only imagine what Hanukkah will look like this year for young Jake and Sydney.

Check out the young, colorfully showered crowd soaking up every bit of it in the video below.