Is Funkmaster Flex Taking Aim at Nicki Minaj?

During the track, Remy annihilated Nicki Minaj, dragging in Trey Songz , Ebro of Hot 97, Meek Mill and Minaj's brother as casualties and airing out all of Minaj's alleged dirty laundry. With the tea spilt all over the floor, many took to social media to weigh in on the fact that a true rap beef has finally emerged, including the likes of Funkmaster Flex .

Taking to Twitter, the Hot 97 DJ decided to weigh in on the beef between Remy and Minaj, choosing to do so without naming any names.

"Stop claiming 'King' or 'Queen' or rap if u ain't writing or ready for war!" he begins a series of posts. "U 'King of pop' music!"

From there, he reminds his followers exactly who folks should be mad at, and it's definitely not him.

"Don't get mad at me!" he continues. "Be mad at your favorite rapper for lying to u! Rappers with ghostwriters get mad when they get called out because they know there's a difference! Rappers with ghostwriters are entertainers not lyricist!!! They don't count when u talking bars #Facts."

Considering Remy calls out Nicki for using ghostwriters several times throughout the track, many are assuming Flex is on #TeamRemy, as well as are seconding the DJ's opinion regarding the fact that authenticity and the art of emceeing both come into play when you're talking about a rap beef in the traditional sense (i.e. not only on Instagram).

Take a look at Funkmaster Flex's two cents on the situation in the screen grab below.