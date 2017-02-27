Uh Oh: Lil Kim Might Be Teaming Up With Remy Ma

Now that she’s announced future plans with fellow rap femcee Remy Ma , February certainly won't be the last time we’ll hear from Ms. La Bella Mafia.

Brookyn’s OG femcee and rap starlet Lil Kim is fresh off the Bad Boy Reunion Tour from 2016 and she's dropping gems along the way.

Her Pennsylvania performance beside Bronx rap lioness Remy Ma and hip hop’s newcoming raptress and Love & Hip Hop starlet Cardi B was made unforgettable as Kim brought back some of her best and most original tunes from her hit song-saturated discography. Toward the end of her performance, though, the Bed Stuy native let fans in on exciting news for her and Rem. Shouting out Cardi and her emerging rap career, Kim saluted Remy next.

“Remy, b***h, I f**king love you're a**,” she said. “That’s my baby. Let me tell y’all, maybe y’all might see something in the future — how about that? Another “Ladies Night” or something, you know? We might be due for that.”

The alliance is especially fascinating now more than ever since the two share a rap nemesis: Nicki Minaj. Additionally, both of the ladies’ diss tracks toward the Young Money rap star make mention of the rap queen title as well as feature cover artwork of a slain Barbie, Nicki’s signature trademark.

This should be very interesting.

See Kim’s announcement of a possible collaboration with Rem below.