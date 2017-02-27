Meek Mill Was Caught on Camera Enjoying Drake's 'Fake Love'

Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, most likely on a tour bus or after enjoying one of his tour dates overseas, there's a good chance Drake is smiling. While he would never admit it, there has to be some sort of subconscious satisfaction knowing that someone who has invested his or her energy into vocally hating your music has been caught slipping.
Such is the case with Meek Mill, who has in the past attempted to roast Drake's music, asking for fans to stop comparing them because Drizzy doesn't write his own material and so on and so forth. However, while it's been made clear that Drake will never collaborate with Meek or consider him a friend ever again, Meek Mill doesn't appear to hate the 6 God's music as much as he lets on.
Over the weekend, with many wondering if Meek would come forward to talk about his ex Nicki Minaj and her now-undeniably ignited beef with Remy Ma, but instead he was in the club enjoying himself.
While partying in the club with some friends, one affiliate from Meek's crew recorded him enjoying none other than his arch enemy's music.
During the clip, which is beyond brief but definitely still counts, Meek can be seen singing along to Drizzy's track "Fake Love." Mind you, this situation arrives following a time where the Philadelphia rapper used to go out of his way in order to stop DJs from playing Drake's music. Either he has had a change of heart, doesn't care as much anymore or "Fake Love" is simply a banger.
See Meek Mill bopping along to "Fake Love" like so many of us have in the clip below.
(Photos from Left: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, George Pimentel/WireImage)
