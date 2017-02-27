Meek Mill Was Caught on Camera Enjoying Drake's 'Fake Love'

Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, most likely on a tour bus or after enjoying one of his tour dates overseas, there's a good chance Drake is smiling. While he would never admit it, there has to be some sort of subconscious satisfaction knowing that someone who has invested his or her energy into vocally hating your music has been caught slipping.



Such is the case with Meek Mill, who has in the past attempted to roast Drake's music, asking for fans to stop comparing them because Drizzy doesn't write his own material and so on and so forth. However, while it's been made clear that Drake will never collaborate with Meek or consider him a friend ever again, Meek Mill doesn't appear to hate the 6 God's music as much as he lets on.