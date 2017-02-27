Of Course Azealia Banks Has Something to Say About the Nicki and Remy Beef

While fans are currently egging on Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj , with many waiting for Minaj to respond to Remy's "ShETHER," Banks has weighed in on the situation, saying that Minaj is waiting for her to respond, not Remy.

Considering Azealia Banks has a tendency to insert herself into whichever beef may be in the spotlight at the moment, this time around, the chances of it actually involving her at some point or another have increased significantly.

Considering the two emcees have had a past littered with beef, mainly with Banks tearing into Minaj, and Minaj carrying on like business as usual — save for subbing Banks in her new app — Banks is built for this variety of beef and has taken to Twitter to instigate.

"I bet nick will do something p***y and try to call the cops on remy," she writes. "She's evil enough to try and set up remy like that."

From there, Banks then dives into a lengthy rant talking about how she's loving all of this drama, saying she's taking "Nicki's energy" and will be putting it into her own music.

Take a look at Azealia Banks doing what she does best in the screen grab below.