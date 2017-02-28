DJ Khaled Is Up to Something With Chance the Rapper, Migos, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber

Taking to Instagram, the DJ/producer shared a series of photos all labeled with the phrase "top secret," hinting that he's got something amazing in the works , all while being the definition of #SquadGoals.

In 2016, it is undeniable that DJ Khaled became the king of Snapchat, a title he's happily carrying into the new year. Although, his new "major key" phrase appears to prove that in addition to reigning on social media, he's also a major, major tease.

With a series of photos posted to Instagram, DJ Khaled announced he's working on a new music video featuring himself and the likes of Chance the Rapper, Migos, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper, with the announcement of the visual being filmed doubling as promotion for his forthcoming 10th studio album, appropriately titled Grateful.

"More history is being made FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU IM GOING ALL OUT ON MY 10th STUDIO album #GRATEFUL !!" he captioned a group photo with his incredible selection of collaborators.

While he has yet to share more details (because, duh, "top secret"), the amount of talent he's recruited in the same room truly is inspiring. From the looks of it so far, his next hit is surely going to be "another one."

Take a look at DJ Khaled living the sweet life in the posts below.