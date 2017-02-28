Kodak Black Has Been Arrested...Again

As reported , the 19-year-old rapper was in attendance for a court date today, but unfortunately didn't leave the courthouse as he was likely anticipating.

According to XXL, he was arrested for violation of probation stemming from a previous arrest.

As reported, he currently is being held at Broward Country Jail without bond for "failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or any other special activities approved by the officer […] on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved."

Additionally, according to documents obtained by XXL, he violated the terms of his probation by "failing to successfully complete an Anger Management Program and be responsible for the payment of any costs incurred while receiving said treatment, unless waived."

According to arresting Officer Sandra Friedman, he was instructed to attend "the Anger Management Program at 5th Street Counseling Center, and on 2/14/2017, he was unsuccessfully discharged from this program."

Looks like he won't be completing the rest of his dates on his Back and Better tour, which was scheduled to touch down in New York City tomorrow (Mar. 1).