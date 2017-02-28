Lil' Kim Speaks on Remy Ma's Beef With Nicki Minaj

In fact, just as many eyes have been looking in Lil' Kim 's direction, with rumors swirling regarding whether or not she'll be teaming up with Remy to add fuel to the fire in what so far is turning out to be a one-sided conversation.

During an exclusive interview with Billboard, Lil' Kim knew what was coming, and when asked if she has plans to insert herself into the beef between her peer emcees, she didn't hesitate to dive right into it.

"I’m glad you brought that up, because in the media the other day, I had a show and I hate stupid blogs when they try to take my damn situations and clip them," Lil' Kim said. "We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that."

She also addressed the rumors that she'll be getting involved considering her past beef with Minaj, firmly pressing that she's so far removed from Minaj at this point, she remains unbothered.

"They have a rumor out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy,'" she said. "First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation."

From here, she also broke down her thoughts on "ShETHER" in general, referring to the situation properly, calling it out for what it is: good hip-hop music. She also addressed the fact that with "ShETHER" as recent evidence, Remy doesn't need her to step in.

"But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track?" Lil' Kim said, diving into the diss track itself and how it's not her business to handle. "First of all, after hearing 'ShETHER,' that s**t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake's] 'Back to Back' was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business. If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Me and Remy is cool. I hate when media do that. That’s the thing."

We can think of a few rappers who could benefit from taking a page out of Lil' Kim's book and staying out of what doesn't involve them in the first place. Looking at you, Azealia.

Take a look at Lil' Kim's recent in-depth interview with Billboard here.